‘Monster Hunter Rise’ for PC gets a release date and upcoming demo

Monster Hunter Rise, the hit action-RPG from Capcom, is finally coming to PC early next year – 9 months after its initial release on Nintendo Switch.

That’s right – unveiled during the Monster Hunter spotlight at the Tokyo Game Show, Monster Hunter Rise is launching on PC on January 12, 2022. And while that seems like a long time, don’t worry – a playable demo will be heading our way soon.

The new trailer reveals that the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, the latest in the long-standing Monster Hunter series, will sport a number of improvements over the original Switch version. These include:

4K resolution

High-Res textures

Improved framerates

Optimised keyboard & mouse controls

Voice chat

Ultrawide display support

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will launch with all previous DLC included, but there’s also some hints about what’s coming up in the new Sunbreak expansion.

Sunbreak, which is launching next summer, will head to both Nintendo Switch and PC simultaneously, and moves players away from Kamura Village on to Sunbreak’s own base of operations. The elder dragon Malzeno is said to be the big bad signature monster in Sunbreak, while Monster Hunter 2′s crab-like Shogun Ceanataur will also be returning to the franchise.

Meet the menacing flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak… 🐉 Malzeno 🐉 pic.twitter.com/7NxVWrC0Su — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 30, 2021

It seems that Sunbreak is more of an expansion for returning Monster Hunter Rise players than those new to the game. After all, access is only granted after completing a 7-star quest, ‘Serpent Goddess of Thunder’. The Sunbreak expansion also introduces a new Master Rank level for all quests.

