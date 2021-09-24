‘Monster Hunter Rise’ getting massive ‘Sunbreak’ expansion next summer

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a massive paid expansion titled Sunbreak, coming in Summer 2022.

The expansion was teased during the opening of the latest Nintendo Direct last night (September 23), which revealed a new medieval ruined environment as well as a new wyvern-type monster.

Capcom confirmed in an official post that the previous game’s arc “finally put the mysteries of the Thunder and Wind Serpents to rest”, meaning this expansion will be a “new, ominous chapter”.

The post also notes that Sunbreak will be coming to both Nintendo Switch and PC simultaneously in Summer 2022. The PC version currently does not have a confirmed release date other than in early 2022, about a year after the Switch release.

It’s good news for PC players who won’t have to wait longer for the expansion, which was the case with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the expansion for Monster Hunter: World, which also launched on PC after the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Details are thin on what the new content will be for Sunbreak, although Capcom has confirmed “an all-new storyline with more new monsters, new locales, gameplay elements, a new quest rank, and more”. More information will however be available during a Monster Hunter Spotlight at Tokyo Game Show 2021 scheduled for September 30, 2pm BST / 6am PDT.

In the meantime, fans can participate in event quests as part of the Capcom Collab to unlock special layered armour skins, including Akuma from Street Fighter for the hunter, Tsukino from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin for the Palico, while Palamutes can be transformed into sun goddess Amatersau from Okami and Rush from Mega Man, the latter which is available today (September 24).

The Nintendo Direct provided many more surprise announcements, including long-awaited gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3 and more details on Splatoon 3‘s new abilities, world, and single-player campaign.

The rumours of new console libraries coming to Switch Online were also confirmed as N64 and Sega Mega Drive games are being added to the service as an expansion pack in October.