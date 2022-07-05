‘Monster Hunter Rise’ giving out free items to celebrate sales milestones

Thanks to the sales of both Monster Hunter Rise and the new Sunbreak expansion Capcom is going to give players some free rewards.

According to the official Japanese Monster Hunter Rise Twitter account earlier today (July 5), the base game has reached 10million units sold worldwide, with Sunbreak already at 2million worldwide after its release on June 30.

To celebrate, Capcom will be giving players “two item packs” in the game, which will be available this week on July 7. It’s unclear exactly what these item packs will contain, but their imminent release means players will find out soon enough.

The Sunbreak expansion has been a clear success for Capcom since it was released, as the game’s PC port saw its concurrent player numbers almost double since it launched last week. When the PC port first released in January it peaked at around 135,000 players, with the launch of Sunbreak seeing that number rise to around 231,000 players on the game at one time.

Monster Hunter Rise on PC had a recent update that introduced a number of new features, including Nvidia DLSS, a “classic” feature, a new “detailed photo mode” and multiple vibration types for controller support as well.

If you are currently on the fence about the Sunbreak expansion, we at NME ran a preview back in June on the game, where we said “Sunbreak is shaping up to be more of what fans want: more Monster Hunter to give you a run for your money, with more mechanics to wrap your head around, which should compel veterans to find new strategies.”

