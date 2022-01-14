‘Monster Hunter Rise’ on PC is missing some of the extras

Capcom’s incredibly high selling franchise has been regularly making its way onto PC after hitting consoles first, recently. The latest entry is ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ which has shipped more than 7.5 million units on Nintendo Switch, where it was previously exclusive. But the PC version is out now, much to the delight of fans who don’t play on Switch, yet it’s apparently missing some of the extra cosmetic DLCs people might have been expecting to be there at launch.