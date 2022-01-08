‘Monster Hunter Rise’ PC trailer reveals new screen filters and improvements

Monster Hunter Rise launches on PC next week and Capcom has released a new trailer showing off the screen filters coming to the game.

In the trailer below, there’s a showcase of a few different screen filters inspired by cinema and different art-styles, including: black and white, sepia, Japanese-style, warring lands-style, and cinema-style filters on both sepia and black and white.

The updated version of Monster Hunter Rise will also include ultrawide display support, 4K resolution, high-res textures, and an uncapped framerate. The trailer shows that the display settings for the game include lens distortion, a vignette effect, and depth of field adjustments.

A demo is also available on Steam, as it is on Nintendo Switch. The PC version of the game is set to include all the free content brought to the original version of the game. This means everything up to Ver.3.6.1 will be on the PC version when it launches. Capcom has stated it is also making an effort “to sync the content with the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022”.

The game won’t be launching with cross-play or cross-save support between the two platforms however, meaning players on PC will need to start fresh, and can only play with those also on their platform. Fan-speculation from Capcom’s wording is guessing that the studio may still be working on the feature, although there has been no such official confirmation at this time.

Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Steam on January 12 after releasing on Nintendo Switch in 2021, with the Sunbreak downloadable content set to launch in Summer of this year.

