‘Monster Hunter Rise’ ships 4million units in first weekend

Monster Hunter Rise shipped over 4million units worldwide over the weekend, Capcom has announced.

The latest entry in the long running Monster Hunter series has sold over 4million copies since its launch for the Nintendo Switch on Friday March 27.

In comparison, the series’ previous entry, Monster Hunter World, sold 5million copies in three days across its release on the Xbox One and PS4.

Capcom also announced in a news post that the series as a whole had shipped over 66million units worldwide since December 31 2020, making “a global phenomenon” in their words.

Monster Hunter has been a large success in Japan since the first entry released in 2004. When Rise launched in Japan, a company gave its employees a day off due to the high volume of holiday requests for the game’s launch day.

As with previous entries in the series, the game will continue to be expanded through the release of extra monsters, and multiple larger DLC packs which will conclude the game’s narrative.

Monster Hunter Rise, which is currently a Switch exclusive, has also been confirmed for a PC release in early 2022, which will make it the second Monster Hunter title to have a worldwide PC release.

According to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, the PC port is “still very much in development” but the decision to port the game was influenced by fan feedback and the popularity of World on PC.

Whilst Rise receives updates to its core story over the coming year, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch in July.

In a contrast to the main series, the Stories games are RPGs that see players befriending monsters and battling with them, in a manner reminiscent of Pokémon.