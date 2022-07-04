‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ causes concurrent PC player height to almost double

The release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has helped almost double the game’s concurrent player count after it was released on PC earlier this year.

According to SteamDB, when Monster Hunter Rise came to PC on January 12 this year it had around 135,000 concurrent players. That number then plateaued out in March to somewhere around 20,000.

Since the Sunbreak expansion released on June 30, the number of concurrent players has seen a massive increase, with 231,000 concurrent players being achieved yesterday on July 3. There’s currently no telling how long the increased player count will last, but Capcom’s decision to port the game to PC and release an expansion has clearly paid off.

Monster Hunter Rise originally released on Nintendo Switch in March of last year, ands it was recently announced in an update for the PC version that it would be receiving Nvidia DLSS support, among other things.

The Deep Learning Super Sampling Support will use AI technology to upscale the game and improve graphical performance, whilst a “detailed photo mode” and “classic” game filter should allow players to better express themselves whilst playing.

There are also going to be multiple vibration types for controller support on PC, with the controls options menu being resorted and the ability to adjust the position of the ultra-wide menu as well.

