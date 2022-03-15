‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ gets June release date and new details

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch on June 30.

During the 20-minute Monster Hunter Digital event which was broadcast today (March 15), the developer divulged brand new details for the game’s latest expansion Sunbreak, alongside the long-awaited release date.

It was confirmed that Sunbreak will feature a whole new environment named The Citadel and, as promised by the developer, new story content, locales, monsters, gameplay mechanics, and a new hunter rank called ‘Master Rank’.

Advertisement

The Citadel will feature various new environments, “ranging from lush forests to icy mountains,” each including wildlife and old, abandoned fortresses. “The remnant of a once-prosperous civilization now serve as a bastion for dangerous monsters,” it was explained.

Some new monsters players will come across in the new locales include Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Astalos, each with their own unique attacks. These three monsters will play a role in Sunbreak‘s story, and are described as the “Three Lords”.

Capcom also announced that it plans on releasing several free title updates after the expansion’s release and will keep fans updated.

Even though Sunbreak can be bought separately, a bundle will also be available which will include the base game and the expansion together. A digital, physical, and deluxe edition will all be available as well.

Advertisement

It was also confirmed that several new Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo will be available as well, each with their own rewards when used in-game.

After Monster Hunter Rise launched in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, the publisher went on to release the RPG on PC as well. The PC version launched with all post-launch content and DLC (downloadable content) that was available on the Nintendo Switch.

In other news, The Sims 4′s next DLC Kit is all about decorating.