‘Monster Hunter Stories 2’ Update 3 will add new Monsties and quests

Update 3 for Monster Hunter Stories 2 has received a trailer from Capcom, showcasing the new quests and Monsties that players will be able to get their hands on from September.

The first batch of new content will arrive on September 2, bringing three new Monsties – including Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth and Oroshi Kirin – and four new quests for players to enjoy.

A second batch on September 16 will add even more quests, including five co-op quests, two subquests and a delivery mission.

Advertisement

The end of the trailer includes a roadmap that shows plenty more content is on the way throughout 2021. Update 4, which is scheduled for “Late September”, will add the Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex Monsties, as well as even more new quests.

Later in October, the fifth update to Monster Hunter Stories 2 will deliver the Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian Monsties, as well as a co-op quest with an exclusive monster to fight.

Since releasing last month, the game has received numerous updates to keep players returning, all detailed on the same roadmap that is visible at the end of the new trailer.

In our own review for Monster Hunter Stories 2, we gave the game three stars. We found that the game is “a Monster Hunter game for people who don’t like Monster Hunter“, and while it includes in-depth combat and customisation, repetitiveness in exploration and slow pacing lets the game down.

Advertisement

In other news, a Bioshock fan has recreated the city of Rapture in Unreal Engine 5, with a three-minute video showcasing a mix of new and original features. While the trailer takes place in a beautiful new area, creator Noodlespagoodle has clarified that he has “no plans to make a full game out of this”.