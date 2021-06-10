Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wing of Ruins gets a release date – and a new story trailer

Capcom has debuted a story trailer giving us a new look at Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wing of Ruins.

As premiered at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, the trailer showed the role-playing title and the disappearance of Monster Hunter mascot Rathalos. The game is a spinoff title and also a sequel to 2016’s Monster Hunter Stories.

“A new adventure awaits you in this second instalment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story,” reads the game description.

“You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power.

“Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.”

Three Amiibo will release simultaneously alongside the title, including Ena, Tsukino and Razewing.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wing of Ruins is scheduled to launch globally on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows on July 9th, 2021.