‘Monster Hunter Stories’ remaster confirms release date, as ‘World’ becomes Capcom’s biggest seller

Capcom has confirmed the release date of the remastered Monster Hunter Stories as Monster Hunter: World becomes the studio’s biggest ever seller.

Monster Hunter Stories was originally released in 2016 for the 3DS, with a remastered version coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam on June 14.

The updated version will feature improved graphics and voice overs, alongside a new museum mode “where you can listen to music and view concept art, allowing you to dive even deeper into the world of Stories”. Additional content previously only available in Japan will also be included.

“No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them! In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them,” said the RPG’s description.

June 14 will also see Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin launch on PS4. Previously the sequel was only available on Switch and PC.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Ultimately a Monster Hunter game for people who don’t like Monster Hunter, Wings of Ruin offers enough spectacle to keep players engaged before surprising them with unexpected depth in combat and customisation. It’s let down by repetitiveness in exploration and a slower pace, and Switch players will see how much it strains the hardware, but it’s still a good time for JRPG fans.”

Yesterday (March 12) Capcom also confirmed that 2018’s Monster Hunter World has now sold over 25million copies. “Thank you, hunters, for making it our best-selling title in Capcom history,” the studio wrote on social media.

Capcom is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise. Next year the studio is set to release Wilds, “the next generation in the genre defining series”.

