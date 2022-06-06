More achievements for ‘GoldenEye 007’ port have been spotted

Rare employees are unlocking achievements for a port of the seminal first-person shooter GoldenEye 007, despite no new announcement of the game being formally announced.

The activity was spotted by Xbox achievement tracking and syncing website TrueAchievements and reported on by VGC. The user unlocking the achievements goes by the gamertag ‘BigSheep’, an account reportedly belonging to Rare’s lead engineer James Thomas. Thomas has been previously credited for working on the Nintendo 64 titles included in the Rare Replay collection.

This comes on the back of several reports regarding the game’s existence earlier in the year, with some expecting it to release as early as February. Obviously, that didn’t end up coming to fruition, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still happening. It’s been suggested that the game may have been delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the game featuring heavy Soviet themes.

Additionally, an unreleased Xbox 360 remaster of GoldenEye 007 was leaked online last year. Composer Grant Kirkhope explained to VGC at the time that; “The main reason it didn’t happen was because there were too many stakeholders. Microsoft, Nintendo and Eon could never agree on terms.” Kirkhope also noted that the original movie actors would have to sign off on their likenesses being used again.

GoldenEye 007 was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1997, and was a huge hit, becoming one of the most iconic games of the fifth console generation. It currently sits as the 28th highest-rated game on Metacritic. Despite this, the game has never received an official re-release.

It’s unknown when the remaster will be revealed, although either this week’s Summer Games Fest presentation or Xbox & Bethesda showcase seems like a strong possibility. There’s also no confirmation on whether the game will release outside of Xbox platforms.

