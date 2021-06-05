More ‘Battlefield 6’ leaks show off near-future vehicles

More images have leaked from ‘Battlefield 6‘ ahead of the game’s official trailer launch.

A batch of new images have been shared by Twitter account Battlefield News which claims the images come from the game’s multiplayer mode.

The images, some of which are tagged ‘Pre-Alpha Footage’ show a tank in combat in a red-hued cityscape, and a futuristic aircraft flying above a sand storm. All four images are also available via Imgur.

MORE LEAKED #BATTLEFIELD IMAGES! This is multiplayer! [RETWEET BEFORE IT GETS TAKEN DOWN] 🔔+ FOLLOW US, @NewzBattlefield for the latest Battlefield News, Leaks and Information! pic.twitter.com/CZKUFZjkW7 — BATTLEFIELD News (@NewzBattlefield) June 4, 2021

Long-term Battlefield franchise reporter Tom Henderson tweeted that the images “are real”. Henderson also reported on the cryptic messages that had been sent by the official Battlefield Twitter account to many Battlefield fans and content creators.

Users on Henderson’s Discord server came together to help decode the message and make it readable

The full message reads as follows: “Some of you want to return home – that most human of all instincts. With a heavy heart, I must tell you the truth. You have no home to return to. The question we must ask ourselves now is: do we accept our fate? Or do we dare to fight for a better world? No one may force you into battle, but I say to all who can hear my voice: If you can fire a gun, if you can tend a wound, if you can cry havoc, those who cannot need you. We need you. War is the only way home.”

It doesn’t give much of a glimpse into what Battlefield 6‘s story may be about, but GamesRadar noted that the “interception unit” listed is the USS Ravenrock, possibly named after the Raven Rock military base in Pennsylvania.

These image leaks follow recent leaks of footage from an internal trailer, and the official announcement that Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9.

In other Battlefield news, EA has recently hired ormer Call Of Duty general manager Byron Beede to lead its Battlefield franchise.

During his time at Activision, Beede had overseen the launches of successful instalments in the Call Of Duty series, including free-to-play titles such as Call Of Duty: Mobile and Warzone.