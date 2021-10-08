More classified tank information has been leaked on ‘War Thunder’ game forums

A War Thunder forum user claiming to be a French army tank crewman has leaked part of the Leclerc Main Battle Tank’s classified user manual. This is the second time this year that a tank’s classified specifications have been revealed on the forum.

As initially reported by the UK Defence Journal, the information was shared on Sunday night as two forum users argued over the in-game accuracy of the Leclerc. The user posting the classified documents claims to have been a crew member on a Leclerc S2, a model currently utilised by the French army.

Forum moderators were quick to delete the posts containing classified information and released the following statement: “Guys its not funny to leak classified Documents of modern equipment you put the lives of many on stake who work daily with the Vehicles! Keep in Mind that those documents will be deleted immediately alongside sanctions. Thanks for reading!”

Unbelievably, this is not the first time something like this has happened on the War Thunder forums. Earlier this year, pages of a Challenger 2 user manual, a tank currently in use by the British and Oman armies, were leaked in order to prove War Thunder developer Gaijin hadn’t accurately replicated the tank.

Sharing these documents is in violation of the Official Secrets Act, a law in effect in over 40 countries. A forum moderator commented that they had: “written confirmation from the Ministry of Defence that this document remains classified.”

Though users often post this information out of genuine passion for the game and a desire for tanks to be accurately depicted, a community manager has stated: “[If] there is no valid source material that can be used, no change will take place.”

