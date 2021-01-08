More ‘Final Fantasy’ games are headed to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has confirmed that more Final Fantasy games are set to join its Xbox Game Pass service in the future.

Back in 2019, at Microsoft’s X019 press event, Microsoft had announced that ten Final Fantasy games would be added to the service. As of writing, there are only five such games on Game Pass: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy XV.

However, a Microsoft spokesperson has since confirmed to TrueAchievements that more games from Square Enix’s beloved RPG franchise will be added to the service “in 2021 and beyond”. The titles are expected to include Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Sage, as well as the whole Final Fantasy XIII trilogy.

Advertisement

“As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass. We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the first batch of games to join Xbox Game Pass in 2021, including Injustice 2 and Torchlight III. The line-up also featured a number of indie games as well as the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.

Last year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer stated that the Xbox Game Pass is “completely sustainable” and will stay at its current price for the foreseeable future. “We like the value that Game Pass is today and from a business model it’s completely sustainable the way it is and I mean that,” he said.