More images from the upcoming ‘Battlefield 6’ trailer have leaked

More screenshots for EA DICE‘s upcoming shooter Battlefield 6 have been shared on Reddit.

The images, which have been covered with a watermark containing a popular internet meme “lol guy” were collected in an Imgur gallery, before being posted to official Battlefield Reddit.

The images have been upscaled and stitched into an animated gif, giving fans a glimpse at a handful of frames from what might be the game’s anticipated launch trailer.

Advertisement

The images seem to match a previous leak which showed off a tropical island setting, quadrupedal drones, and a rocket launch, which match other previous images which Battlefield reporter Tom Henderson has confirmed are authentic.

Earlier in the year EA referenced the 2021 release of Battlefield 6 in an earnings call. “The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before.” said CEO, Andrew Wilson.

Wilson also promised “maps with unprecedented scale” that take “all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level”.

Later in the year EA confirmed that Criterion Games would be lending a hand to the developers at EA DICE in order to get Battlefield 6 complete, after Laura Miele, chief studios officer, reported that the DICE team “is fatigued a bit” after a year of “working incredibly hard” from home, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Advertisement

Whilst Criterion is perhaps best known for its classic Need For Speed games, it also supported EA Dice on previous Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront titles.

Battlefield V is currently available for free on PS4 and PS5 as part of Sony’s PS Plus offerings for the month of May.