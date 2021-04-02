“More important than ever” to preserve classic games, says Xbox

The official Xbox Twitter account has commented that it is “more important than ever” to preserve classic games and gaming icons, as Nintendo and Sony remove old games.

After it was announced that backward compatible games have been added to Xbox Cloud Gaming, the console’s social media team took to Twitter to clarify their views on the preservation of classic games.

As time goes on, it becomes more important than ever that we ensure gaming icons and classics are preserved for new and old players alike. Whether your first time playing Morrowind is from 2002 on your Xbox or 2021 on your phone, we're excited to share these experiences with you! — Xbox (@Xbox) March 31, 2021

Advertisement

“As time goes on, it becomes more important than ever that we ensure gaming icons and classics are preserved for new and old players alike,” read the Tweet, “Whether your first time playing Morrowind is from 2002 on your Xbox or 2021 on your phone, we’re excited to share these experiences with you!”

This comment comes at a time when both Nintendo and Sony have been exposed to some controversy due to their decisions to remove games from their respective catalogues.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection saw record sales this week as Nintendo prepared to pull the game off sale permanently. Boxed copies of the game saw a 276 percent rise in sales, before being pulled from both physical and digital stores on March 31. The game, a package of optimised Switch ports for Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, was available for less than a year.

Sony have also confirmed that they will be pulling PS3, Vita, and PSP support and stores later this year. Initially just a rumour, Sony were quick to confirm that the Playstation Store on PS3 and PSP will be shut down in July, with the Vita following suit in August.