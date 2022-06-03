More military secrets leaked on ‘War Thunder’ forum to improve game

Another War Thunder player has leaked military secrets on the official forum, in an attempt to improve the game and make it more realistic.

As reported by a journalist for the UK Defence Journal, someone claiming to be a crew member from a Main Battle Tank took to the official War Thunder forum and shared classified military documents concerning rounds fired by a Chinese tank alongside a picture of the shell in question. It was apparently done in a bid to get developers to adjust some in-game stats.

The post has since been taken down but it’s still being shared all over social media, with users translating the documents into English as well.

Unsurprisingly, the user in question has been banned from the forum with Gaijin releasing a statement to Kotaku that reads: “Our community managers immediately banned the user and deleted his post, as the information on this particular shell is still classified in China. Publishing classified information on any vehicle of any nation at War Thunder forums is clearly prohibited, and the game developers never use it in their work.”

“While we understand that our players want the game to be as realistic as possible, we’re kindly asking them not to do anything illegal and jeopardise their safety, as well as the safety of our community team members,” they continued. “The developers of War Thunder do their best to research information on vehicles using legally available tools, and scandals like this are clearly not useful for our efforts.”

This is at least the third instance of military secrets being shared on the War Thunder forums over the last 12 months.

In July, classified documents detailing the specifications of the Challenger 2 Tank in War Thunder were leaked online, breaking the Official Secrets Act which is in effect in over 40 countries.

Then in October, a War Thunder forum user claiming to be a French army tank crewman leaked part of the Leclerc Main Battle Tank’s classified user manual.

