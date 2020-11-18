More PS5 and Xbox Series X|S stock reportedly coming to UK

Anyone who’s missed out on a next-gen console pre-order could be in luck, as more PS5 and Xbox Series console units are reportedly coming to the UK.

According to an undisclosed major retailer who has spoken to Video Games Chronicle (VGC), numerous dates in the upcoming weeks will release waves of both systems for gamers to attempt to purchase the new systems.

It’s already known that Amazon and GAME are expected to have more PS5 stock on sale tomorrow (November 19), however, the source reportedly told VGC that other retailers will also be releasing orders for the console. It was not disclosed which ones.

Advertisement

The report later goes on to say that more PS5 units are expected to go on sale sometime next week, with Xbox Series X stock going on sale on November 21, and again on November 27.

Finally, the Xbox Series S will also have a new batch distributed out and is said to be on sale from November 30.

Obtaining orders for the next-gen console has been proving difficult for numerous people, as many have had to fight against scalpers and bots quickly snapping them up online. Scalpers on eBay were recently caught selling systems for prices such as US$5,000, with others being bid on for other high prices.

Those who have managed to grab a pre-order have also been hit with delivery delays. Amazon recently emailed customers who had managed to successfully order an Xbox Series console to inform them that their system may not arrive until after Christmas.