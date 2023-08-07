‘Mortal Kombat 1’ adds Reptile, Ashrah, Havik and Sareena

Mortal Kombat 1 revealed that Reptile, Ashrah and Havik are returning to the game as playable fighters, while Sareena will be one of the 12 Kameos.

EVO 2023 saw developer NetherRealm drop a new trailer starring the four characters, titled ‘The Banished’. Reptile now has a new look with a fully human face, bright green eyes, tattoos and a green tunic with a long sash. That sash hints at his lizard-like Saurian form which he is able to shapeshift into at will.

When banished, one can seek redemption or embrace chaos. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/Xna68jpdUZ — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 6, 2023

For the majority of the Mortal Kombat games, Reptile has been an antagonist as he attempts to ally with whoever is powerful enough to revive his race. However, here it seems like the character is a younger version of himself, much more comical, and fighting for the protection of Earthrealm.

Ashrah, a demon hunter from the Netherrealm, is struggling to reconcile with her sisters who hate her for relinquishing her demonic heritage. Her last appearance as a playable fighter was Mortal Kombat: Armageddon – the seventh entry in the series – and she wields a sword that continually cleanses her soul with each use.

Introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception, Havik comes from the Chaosrealm and as a result, has no interest in maintaining a balance of good and evil. In the trailer, he is assisted by Sareena in her fiery demonic form as a Kameo – an assist character that appears infrequently to support the player.

As it stands at the time of writing, the entire roster of playable fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 includes Ashrah, Baraka, Ermac, Geras, Havik, Homelander, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, Raiden, Rain, Reptile, Scorpion, Shang Tsung, Smoke, Sub-Zero, Takeda and Tanya.

In other gaming news, Holes actor Khleo Thomas won a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament while cosplaying as Powerline from A Goofy Movie last week.