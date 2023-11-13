‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Homelander won’t be voiced by ‘The Boys’ star

It’s been confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1’s Homelander character will not be voiced by The Boys actor Antony Starr.

Available as an add-on to Mortal Kombat 1, the Kombat Pack includes six new characters, including Quan Chi, Ermac and Takahashi Takeda. Players will also be able to unlock Omni-Man from Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible, Peacemaker from the DC series of the same name and Homelander from The Boys.

Five Kameo Fighters (Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra and Khameleon) are also included as part of the DLC, which is available to buy for £34.99. Both Omni-Man and Tremor will be available this month, with further characters rolled out over the coming months.

It was previously confirmed that original voice actor J.K Simmons would be voicing Omni-Man for the expansion pack, with John Cena also returning as Peacemaker but Starr’s involvement was left up in the air. Rumours started circulating when Starr was asked by a fan if he would be voicing Homelander in the game and he responded with a non-committal “”mmmmmmm” (via The Gamer).

He’s now shut down rumours of his involvement though. Last week, Starr shared a handful of BTS pictures from The Boys on Instagram with one fan commenting “Yo Antony Starr, are you voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1?” and another adding: “He must do!! His voice is very distinctive!”. However, Starr replied to both with a straightforward “nope”.

Fans are understandably upset, especially because rather than just using recycled clips from the television shows they’re taken from, a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer released earlier this year confirmed J.K. Simmons’ Omni-Man would have special interactions with the various Kombatants he’ll face ingame.

For example, Liu Kang boasted that while Omni-Man has destroyed planets, he has erased entire timelines, to which Omni-Man responded: “Finally, a worthy challenge.” Unlockable characters will also be able to deliver fatalities seemingly inspired by the TV shows they originated from.

Last month, publisher WB Games and developer NetherRealm found themselves in hot water with Mortal Kombat 1 fans over a paid Halloween-themed Fatality.

