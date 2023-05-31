‘Mortal Kombat 1’ online stress test registrations are now open

NetherRealm has announced that registrations for Mortal Kombat 1‘s online stress test are officially open.

Ahead of the Mortal Kombat 1 launch in September, NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. are allowing players the chance to test out the fighting game.

While players who have pre-ordered the game can participate in the beta testing in August, an online stress test will also be available soon (via Eurogamer).

The NetherRealm FAQ provides more details, and the developer makes it clear that this test is not a beta, just a way “to deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch.”

The specific date for the online stress test hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we do know it will only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A Warner Bros. Games Account is required to participate in the test — which can be made here — and a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription will not be required to participate in the test. However, the test won’t allow crossplay.

The stress test will only be available for players based in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe.

Mortal Kombat 1 received a full reveal this month with a brand-new announcement trailer featuring the roster of fighters. It’s set to launch on September 19 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Following the announcement, NetherRealm CCO Ed Boon gave an explanation as to why the next instalment is called Mortal Kombat 1, instead of the expected Mortal Kombat 12, saying that the game “is the beginning of a universe.”

“So this is Mortal Kombat 1, it is a brand new beginning, you’re going to be seeing these characters reintroduced in their new roles, with new relationships with each other, and that’s the main catalyst for calling it Mortal Kombat 1,” Boon said.

In other gaming news, Microsoft is teasing a new look at PlayGround Games‘ Fable at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11.