‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Switch port is “going to be fixed”, pledges co-creator

Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch has been recently ridiculed for its poor performance, but series co-creator Ed Boon said that these issues will “absolutely be addressed”.

“It would have been ideal for us to have released the version that we absolutely wanted,” Boon said in a response provided to BBC Newsbeat. “But anything that we’re finding a problem with is on our list and is going to be fixed.”

An update is on the agenda and “a number of the concerns of the issues that had come up will absolutely be addressed” in that patch. It is not known when the update will roll out, though it will likely be announced through Mortal Kombat 1‘s official social channels.

In Nintendo Life‘s review of the game on the Switch, it mentioned “frame rate issues, big resolution dips, input and timing problems related to performance drops, missing content, game-breaking bugs in Invasion mode, long loading times, and unresponsive menus”.

Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive were in charge of the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, and though this port was not going to match the level of detail in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, the game is still priced at $69.99 on the Switch in the United States.

As a result, fans were shocked at the seeming incongruence between the state of the game and the price on the console, calling it “a crime”.

Additionally, the transitions between fights and story cutscenes are split up with loading screens on the Nintendo Switch, causing a snap out of the immersion that the game offers.

