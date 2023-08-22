‘Mortal Kombat 1’ will narrate iconic fatalities to visually impaired players

Mortal Kombat 1 features an accessibility setting that describes the fatality that characters are suffering aloud, and fans are finding it very funny.

Mortal Kombat‘s fatalities are the most famous aspect of the enduring fighting series, with each special move riffing off the fighter’s abilities and personality. For example, one of action star Johnny Cage’s fatalities has the victim slammed into a wet concrete slab in a reference to Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame sidewalks.

The accessibility setting narrates what is happening on the screen to visually impaired players. This is undeniably a useful addition, however, if you are able to see the game, the monotone voice over has surprised some. We warn that those sensitive to simulated gore should not watch the compilation from GamesHubDotCom on TikTok.

Advertisement

Considering that the characters endure what is a physically impossible way to die in a few instances, the no-nonsense description is amusing players as screams of pain and squelches of viscera punctuate the lines.

Mortal Kombat 1 comes to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on September 19. However, those who would like to get to grips with the fighter as soon as possible have the option to purchase either the Premium or Kollector’s versions of the game.

These unlock early access for Mortal Kombat 1 on September 14, and also arrive with a collection of physical and in-game goodies depending on which one is pre-ordered.

Mortal Kombat 1 is said to be a reinvention of the series and the “beginning of a universe”, according to NetherRealm chief commercial officer Ed Boon. As such, characters have been changed for this alternate reality – Reptile has a new look and Mileena is struggling with her lethal “Tarkat” infection.

In other gaming news, voice actor Charles Martinet announced that he retired from the role of Mario and is now Nintendo‘s Mario Ambassador to “share the joy” of the character across the globe.