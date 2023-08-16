‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Xbox Series X|S players can download the beta today

The beta for Mortal Kombat 1 is to be held from August 18 to August 21, and Xbox Series X|S players are able to download the version before those playing on PlayStation 5.

Players who have shelled out for the Standard, Premium, or Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will be able to participate in the beta. Moreover, those who pre-ordered through a retailer will be provided a redeemable beta code for their Warner Bros. Games Account so that they can get in on the action.

We can confirm that players on Xbox Series X|S will be able to download the Beta on August 15th at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT. Players on PlayStation 5 will be able to download the Beta when it starts on August 18th at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 15, 2023

NetherRealm Studios took to X (previously Twitter) to tell the Xbox Series X|S community of fans that they can download the beta from 4:00pm on August 15th. However, PlayStation 5s will only allow access to the download of this version of the game from 4:00pm on the first day of the event.

There is no reason to worry that Xbox players might be gaining an advantage over PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players as the beta is only live on the days August 18 to August 21. However, players will require an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to engage with the 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer.

Mortal Kombat 1 comes to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on September 19.

Those who pre-order the Premium Edition will unlock early access on September 14, 1,250 in-game Dragon Krystals, five Kameo Fighters, and the Kombat Pack. This downloadable content (DLC) collection offers players the opportunity to play as Ermac, Homelander, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Takeda and Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 1 has also added Kameo Fighters – “a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches”. These are Cyrax, Darrius, Erron Black, Frost, Goro, Jax Briggs, Kano, Kung Lao, Sareena, Sektor, Sonya Blade, Stryker and Sub-Zero.

Last week, NetherRealm Studios confirmed the return of Ashrah, Havik, Sareena and Reptile to the game, with the latter sporting a brand new look.