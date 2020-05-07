‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ DLC brings new story and RoboCop

Just over a year after NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 was released, the popular fighting game has received its first expansion in the form of Aftermath. The announcement was made via a reveal trailer, and a post on the official PlayStation Blog.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

Advertisement

The trailer showcases what players can expect from the upcoming expansion, which will include a brand-new story campaign, the debut of Alex Murphy aka RoboCop and the return of familiar characters and Friendship finishers.

While Mortal Kombat is no stranger to post-launch support, Aftermath marks the first DLC to include story elements. Launching May 26, the expansion will feature two returning characters, Fujin and Sheeva, the latter of whom was first introduced in Mortal Kombat 3.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath picks up right where Mortal Kombat 11 ends. Liu Kang has defeated Kronika, the Keeper Of Time. He and Raiden are at the dawn of time, where they prepare to use Kronika’s Hourglass to restart history when unexpected guests arrive – Fujin, Nightwolf and Shang Tsung, who reveal a larger threat at play.

Shang Tsung will play a major role in Aftermath‘s campaign after he was first released in the game as a DLC character. Voiced once again by the iconic Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the warlock reveals to Liu Kang that restarting history without Kronika’s crown would mean the end of all realms. Shang Tsung, Fujin and Nightwolf are tasked with going back into the past to retrieve Kronika’s crown before it was broken by Liu Kang in his showdown with her.

Mortal Kombat: Aftermath also adds a new guest character: Cyborg police officer RoboCop. It is currently unclear if RoboCop will only be playable outside of Aftermath’s campaign, or if he’ll have a role to play in the new story. Peter Weller, who starred as the titular character from the 1987 film will reprise his role.

A free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will release alongside the paid Aftermath expansion, introducing brand-new stages and reviving classic arenas like the Dead Pool and Soul Chamber. The free update will also add Stage Fatalities – finishing moves that use the environment to take down foes – and see the return of Friendships.

Advertisement

Friendships are another form of finishing moves that players can perform after they’ve defeated their opponent. However, instead of the signature Mortal Kombat gore of Fatalities, Friendships have the fighters perform a friendly and ‘adorable’ finishing move that’s entirely out of their character. Friendships were last seen in the Mortal Kombat franchise in 1996, and have long been atop fans’ wishlists.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.