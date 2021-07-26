‘Mortal Kombat 11’ sells more than 12million units worldwide

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12 million units worldwide.

Mortal Kombat 11 originally launched in April 2019 and has become one of the fastest-selling titles in the franchise to date.

According to the publisher, since the original Mortal Kombat game launched in 1992, the franchise has sold more than 73 million units to date.

Additionally, it was also revealed that Mortal Kombat Mobile has received 128 million installs, with millions of players continuously playing Mortal Kombat every day across consoles and mobile.

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat.

“We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

The latest edition, Mortal Kombat Ultimate, launched November 2020 which offers an expanded version of the base game.

NetherRealm Studios has announced that it will no longer be developing DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 and will instead focus on its next unannounced project.

“NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.”

