Mortal Kombat 12 is “set for release this year” according to investors call

Mortal Kombat 12 may be released this year, according to the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery.

READ MORE: 12 upcoming games to get excited for in 2023

The unexpected reveal came during the Warner Bros Discovery Q4 financial call, in which CEO David Zaslev was discussing the success of Hogwarts: Legacy. Warner said the game, despite stirring controversy, sold more than 12 million copies in just two weeks, generating $850 million in revenues.

“And there’s lot more to come, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year, with ambitious launch projections,” Zaslav said.

Advertisement

Back in December, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon hinted that NetherRealm’s next game could be released in 2023, saying it was “likely” there could be announcements around the project in the next six months. The last game the company released was Mortal Kombat 11 back in 2019.

However, fans had assumed the next game on its way will be another Injustice, though that may now have been contradicted by Zaslev’s news.

MORTAL KOMBAT 12 CONFIRMEDpic.twitter.com/QBb3nvJing — 💙| Gui (@GuiLeena_) February 23, 2023

Shortly afterwards, Boon tweeted: “So who has heard the news about INJUSTICE 3 ?”

So who has heard the news about INJUSTICE 3 ? — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 23, 2023

There have been suggestions in recent months of developments relating to a new Mortal Kombat game.

Advertisement

A deleted tweet from Johnny Cage actor Andrew Bowen last year added fuel to the fire – Bowen released a short video on his social media showing him arriving at Warner Brothers studios, with Mortal Kombat music playing in the background. He then delivered a quote from Bloodsport, the movie that inspired the original creation of Mortal Kombat.

Elsewhere, NetherRealm senior production manager Jonathan Andersen may have intentionally teased Mortal Kombat 12 back in 2022. In an image posted by Andersen, if one were to look at his monitor they could see “confidential” text relating to the next instalment of the series. Andersen’s tweet was quickly deleted.