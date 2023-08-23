‘Mortal Kombat’ co-creator wants to “do something different” in future games

Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat, has said that if he was ever to depart from developer NetherRealm Studios, he would want to create a totally different game to the fighting series.

In an interview with IGN, he continued to say that Mortal Kombat has always added something new into each successive entry, so that satisfied the creative side of his role at the studio.

“I absolutely have desire to do something different. Surprisingly, I don’t feel burnout just because we’ve been trying new stuff with each game. Sometimes it’s something as minor as like a side game of Puzzle Kombat, Konquest, all these kind of modes and now, Invasions,” Boon explained.

“So those game features and game modes I think for our studio keep things kind of fresh while we still do the core mechanic of a fighting game in online, single player story, all that stuff,” he said.

Boon added that there have been moments where the necessity of excessive violence in Mortal Kombat has been questioned by himself over the years.

“The dilemma, I don’t know if I’d call it dilemma, but the thing that I think about is, let’s say we had a mode that turned off all the blood or something or didn’t have fatalities or something like that. Part of it is… part of the definition of Mortal Kombat is those things,” Boon elaborated.

However, the gore proves problematic for players who would like to stream the game to their audiences, as these services often ban instances of extreme simulated violence.

“Granted to me it’s not like, ‘Okay, so that’s a deal breaker. We’re never going to do it.’ I’m always trying to think what can we do to keep the spirit of what the game is, but also allow streamers, because I’m fully aware of streamers, to show the game and make content based on the game,” he concluded. “I think that’s the dilemma.”

In other gaming news, the co-creator of Xenoblade Chronicles also shared a similar ambition to change the series entirely with the next game.