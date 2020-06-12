‘Mortal Shell’ gets its gameplay debut, closed beta coming soon

Mortal Shell, which is a Dark Souls inspired RPG, has revealed its first gameplay footage and is getting a closed beta on July 3.

The news came from IGN’s Summer of Gaming stream, which showcased Mortal Shell in action for the first time. During a developer interview with IGN, the gameplay showcased the games brutal combat and atmospheric exploration into moody caverns.

The combat is heavily reminiscent of Dark Souls and delivers brutal difficulty and visceral violence. During the presentation, the footage shows character Harrow as he descends into the Crypt of Martyrs, which is filled with terrifying enemies to overcome.

Not only that, but viewers were treated to a new gameplay trailer which revolved around one of the characters known as Eredrim. The brief trailer demonstrates their abilities in action against deadly enemy variants, all while showcasing the beautifully crafted world.

A announcement of Mortal Shell‘s closed beta date was revealed at the end of the trailer for July 3 and is available to register for via the game’s official Discord page.

Mortal Shell is set to take centre stage again this week during the PC Gaming Show with another gameplay video and all-new trailer for fans to get more of a taste.

The PC Gaming Show is set to present over 50 titles, including a first look at footage for games such as Mafia: Definitive Edition. Japanese developer Atlus is also scheduled to make an appearance and are most commonly known for the Persona series.

Mortal Shell is aiming to release later this year for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.