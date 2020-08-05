‘Mortal Shell’ receives a release date and new trailer

Cold Symmetry’s upcoming souls-like game Mortal Shell has finally received a release date for later this month.

Following a recently successful beta, Mortal Shell will release on August 18 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It’s previously been revealed that the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for PC players, with a Steam release coming at a later date.

To mark the announcement of a release date, a brand new trailer has also been dropped and showcases the game’s moody, gothic world. Punctuated throughout is the intense combat encounters players can expect to find throughout their adventure.

Players can control various Shells, different characters that possess their own abilities and playstyles. The trailer also provides a first-look at a Shell known as Solomon.

Check out the release date trailer for Mortal Shell below:

Originally, the beta was intended to be closed, however demand encouraged the developers to make it open for everyone. According to a tweet from Cold Symmetry, the beta welcomed 350,000 players and received over 5 million views on streaming platforms.

The official Epic Games Store page description for the game reads: “Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness and precision. Possess lost warriors, discover hidden sanctums, and face formidable foes.”

Fans desperate for more Souls-like games are in luck as the creators of the genre recently announced that a Demon’s Souls remake is coming to the PS5. The game is based of the original entry that started the genre off and promises to use to power of the PS5 to deliver a next-gen experience.