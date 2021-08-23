Morty has finally been added to ‘Fortnite’, two months after Rick

Epic Games has finally added Morty to Fortnite, the second half of the iconic Rick and Morty animated duo.

Two months after Rick was added to the battle royale game, Epic Games has announced that Mecha Morty is now playable in Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass as a fellow fighter, alongside his other half.

Morty arrives by means of the Mecha Morty outfit which is currently available in the in-game Item Shop alongside more Rick and Morty inspired cosmetics, including Morty’s Backpack Back Bling and the Space Snack Pickaxe.

In addition, players will be able to obtain a ‘Look at Me! Wrap’ along with a ‘Get Schwifty’ emote which you can preview in action below:

Epic Games has been churning out the Fornite crossover’s recently with the latest addition being Marvel’s Gamora and DC’s Superman landing in the game, along with a surprise inclusion of Wonder Woman as well.

Fortnite recently landed itself in some controversy after Epic revealed the game’s new mode called Fortnite Imposters which finds eight players working together as Agents to protect and maintain The Bridge. People online found the mode to be very similar to the widely popular Among Us.

Following discussions online, members of the Among Us dev team, InnerSloth, commented on the new Fortnite mode while expressing their disappointments. Community director Victoria Tran tweeted, “It would’ve been really, really cool to collab.”

