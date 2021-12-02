‘Moss: Book II’ will launch in Spring 2022

Polyarc has announced that Moss: Book II, the highly-anticipated sequel to the PlayStation VR game Moss, will launch in Spring 2022.

Moss: Book II, which was revealed during PlayStation’s July State of Play broadcast, will arrive early next year for PSVR.

The sequel builds upon the story from the first game with protagonist Quill. The description reads: “Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill’s adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive.

“But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking.”

Moss: Book II will introduce new, dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, enemies, and more. The game will be filled with “triumph and heartbreak alike” but new allies and old friends will be there along the way.

The cinematic trailer shared by the developer shows Quill investigating what looks to be a castle and interacting with a dragon. New gameplay was also teased, revealing new enemies and locations.

Right now, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at Moss: Book II in a series of videos from the developer, including one with the game’s Animation Director Richard Lico on the animation process of creating Quill. Meanwhile, fans can also view a video with the Principal Artist Coolie Calihan which shows the developer creating an in-game level, as well as the DevCom 2021 panel conversation.

