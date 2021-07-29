‘Mothergunship’ and ‘Train Sim World 2’ are free on the Epic Games Store right now

The Epic Games Store has made Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 free to download from today as part of its ongoing offerings to incentivise players over to the platform.

Launched in July 2018, Mothergunship is a rogue-like first-person shooter from Grip Digital, with gameplay focused on randomly generated levels.

Train Sim World 2, on the other hand, was released in August 2020 from Dovetail Games and builds off the train simulation series that has been going on for over a decade now.

Check out a trailer for both games below:

Epic claimed in December 2020 that it has a monthly active user base of 56 million, rising by 75 per cent from the 32 million previously stated in 2019.

Additionally, it possesses over 160 million users on PC, which partially is down to the $12 million it spent on bringing over free games to the platform. This resulted in 749 million people redeeming games in 2020.

Anyone interested in picking up Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 has until August 5, before they are removed and will need to be purchased.

Epic has been making plenty of deals and partnerships as of late. Even today the company revealed that Idris Elbar’s Bloodsport character from upcoming superhero flick The Suicide Squad would arrive into the world of Fortnite.

Then only last week did the developer team up with Ferrari to add its latest supercar to the battle royale. Players can take the vehicle for a test drive now.