Multiplayer-only ‘Dragon Quest X’ gets an offline version in Japan

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest X: Rise Of The Five Tribes will get an offline version which will release next year, though only in Japan.

Dragon Quest X: Rise Of The Five Tribes Offline will release on February 26 2022, and will be available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, but only for players in Japan. The game will also offer a free upgrade from the PS4 version to play on the PS5.

Dragon Quest X was initially released in 2012 and was an online role-playing game, but now it is receiving a version without the online functionalities. Sadly there are no details on a western release of the offline version currently.

The offline MMO will receive an expansion called Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero And The Guiding Ally Offline, which according to Gematsu, will feature a story that is the same size as the original games. The expansion is set to arrive in the Spring of 2022.

A new mainline Dragon Quest game has also been announced. Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate was revealed during the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream. Very little has been revealed about the game, but it will take a darker, more serious tone than previous entries.

It has also been revealed that changes will be made to the game’s turn-based combat system. No date is currently available, but the game will release simultaneously worldwide.

The event also showed a remake of the original NES game Dragon Quest 3, which combines 2D and 3D styles. The game Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is being produced by the same person behind Octopath Traveler and uses a similar art style.

