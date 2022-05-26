Multiple Microsoft executives accused of “verbal and sexual harassment”

Multiple current and former Microsoft executives have been accused of verbal and sexual harassment, despite the company still apparently treating some of them as “golden boys”.

This comes from an Insider report published yesterday on May 25 (via Windows Central), which accuses multiple executives at the company of both “verbal abuse and sexual harassment”.

The report takes particular aim at Alex Kipman, who was the lead developer of the HoloLens smart glasses and assisted with the development of the Xbox Kinect hardware. One story alleges that around 2016 to 2017 Kipman was wearing a VR headset that was being mirrored onto a nearby screen, with the footage making many women in the room “very uncomfortable.”

Advertisement

“In the video that filled the screen, several young women in skimpy clothing frolicked on a bed; an overtly sexualised pillow fight ensued,” reads the Insider report. “An employee who was present, speaking with Insider later, described the scene as “VR porn.” The assembled staffers exchanged confused glances, and a couple of them walked out.”

The report also alleges that multiple managers attempted to not leave women around Kipman, with him requiring “chaperones” from human resources during meetings, which is something Microsoft denies ever doing.

Former executive Terry Myerson and current executive Tom Keane are also mentioned in the report, with Myseron apparently leaving Microsoft in 2018 shortly after having a “meltdown” backstage at an event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also apparently knew of the incident, with it being a major reason for Myerson’s departure.

Keane was accused of making a staff member cry and was apparently called “King Tom” behind his back due to his demands of employees.

In other news, Jurassic World Primal Ops is a Behaviour Interactive game that’s essentially Pokémon with dinosaurs.