‘MultiVersus’ cinematic trailer confirms an Open Beta this July

The Warner Bros. upcoming Super Smash Bros.-inspired arena-fighter MultiVersus has had a new trailer, with an Open Beta starting soon.

Developed by Player First games, the fighting game had a new trailer today (May 16) that showed off the colourful cast of characters and revealed the Open Beta date, which will begin in July.

As a free-to-play game, the Open Beta and its following launch will be available to anyone across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The trailer can be seen below:

A number of new characters were revealed in the trailer, including The Iron Giant, Velma from Scooby-Doo, and The Tasmanian Devil from Looney Tunes. The game already includes a sizable roster of characters from across different Warner Bros. properties, like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Tom and Jerry, and more.

Cute green fantasy canine Reindog is a new and original character in MultiVersus, and they seem to help tie all the characters and franchises together into the free-to-play title.

Eager players can sign up for Closed Alpha on the game’s website here, which will apparently start on May 19, later this week.

MultiVersus is set to feature 2v2 stage-based combat and multiple online modes, including team-based 2v2, 1v1 and four-player free-for-all.

Each character will have a unique ability set that’s been designed to pair dynamically with those of other players. That presumably means plenty of combos and the like when you’re playing 2v2. You can customise your characters per loadout to change up your gameplay, as well as swap out skins and emotes to make your characters more unique.

The game will also include in-game purchases and a season-based format, but there’s been no word on exactly what either will look like as of yet.

