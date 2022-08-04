‘MultiVersus’ delays Season 1 and Morty launch to a “later date”

Player First Games has announced that the launch of MultiVersus Season 1 has been pushed back “to a later date,” along with the release of Morty as a main character.

Taking to Twitter today (August 4), Player First Games shared that it is “delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date.”

The studio acknowledged that the delay “might be disappointing for some,” and added that “we’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can […] and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

It’s unclear why MultiVersus‘ first season has been delayed, but Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh has shared that he is “very unhappy that we disappointed players.

Huyn added that MultiVersus is “unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger,” quashing speculation that the delay was caused by the same merger that caused Batgirl to be shelved along with upcoming Scooby-Doo film Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Though Morty won’t be coming to MultiVersus as soon as initially planned, last week the fighting game’s community unlocked a new Rick & Morty themed stage to play.

Recently, players have also spotted Rick Sanchez appearing in game lobbies – which suggests that hackers already have their hands on the upcoming fighter.

In May, Player First Games discussed the future of MultiVersus with NME and teased that the studio is “open to a lot of things” in terms of crossovers with other fighting games. Though Player First Games will be “bias towards licensed characters” at first, co-founder Chris White said that “there’s a lot of really amazing IP that we’d love to work with.”

In other MultiVersus news, it’s been revealed that Bugs Bunny is going to be nerfed after EVO – a fighting game tournament that takes place this weekend (August 5 to August 7).