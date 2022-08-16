‘MultiVersus’ fans find Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch voice lines

Voice lines for both Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard Of Oz have been found in the latest MultiVersus update.

With Season One of the platform fighter dropping yesterday (August 15), a number of voice lines within the update indicate that Player First Games could be putting Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch in the Warner Bros. title.

Twitter user AisulMV (via VGC) posted multiple tweets showing the voice lines for the Wicked Witch and Beetlejuice – though as of publication, the Beetlejuice voice lines are down due to “a report by the copyright owner.”

Another Twitter user has also found lines referencing the Wicked Witch and Beetlejuice in the game.

That said, Beetlejuice’s lines are apparently read by Christopher Swindle, who voiced the character in Lego Dimensions. Beetlejuice also references the Wicked Witch in a number of his lines, further cementing how both could be coming to MultiVersus at some point.

It’s also now confirmed that DC’s Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins will be coming to the game, after they were put front and centre as part of new adverts for Season One of MultiVersus.

With Season One now underway, the four free characters have undergone their first rotation, with the new characters being: Arya Stark, Batman, LeBron James and Steven Universe. These characters can now be tried for free for around two weeks.

Morty will also be dropping into MultiVersus on August 23, as the Expert level character will come without Rick from Rick And Morty.

A datamine for the game also indicated that Gandalf from The Lord Of The Rings and Godzilla could be coming to the game down the line.

In other news, Disney and Marvel will host their first games showcase next month, and it will be filled with updates, reveals and announcements for upcoming titles.