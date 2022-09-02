‘MultiVersus’ is adding Gizmo from ‘Gremlins’ next week

MultiVersus is teasing the introduction of Gizmo, the mogwai from iconic ‘80s film Gremlins.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Stripe, the antagonistic villain from the original Gremlins film, was set to come to the brawling game before the first season ends on November 15.

But now Player First Games has confirmed the imminent arrival of Gizmo.

“We’ve got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday,” reads the tweet from MultiVersus alongside a video showing a glimpse of Gizmo.

Then, following questions about whether Gizmo and Stripe would be the same character in different skins, Player First Games confirmed that “Gizmo & Stripe will be separate iconic fighters joining the roster. Gizmo’s up first!”

MultiVersus then tweeted the rules about mogwai-ownership: “Don’t expose them to sunlight, they hate it. Don’t get them wet. Whatever you do, never feed him after midnight.”

It’s not yet known if these will have any impact on the game, of if developers are just showing off their pop-culture knowledge.

Alongside Stripe and Gizmo, Rick from Rick & Morty is set to come to the game in coming weeks. Additionally, The Matrix is speculated to appear within the game along with Beetlejuice and The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch, if recent datamines are to be believed.

Last month, it was reported that MultiVersus was the highest grossing game in July despite being free-to-play, ending Elden Ring’s four-month streak at the top.

MultiVersus director Tony Huynh also spoke about the future of the game, saying couch co-op will be added “further out. Our focus right now is stabilising our experience” with the introduction of “Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles [and] platform interactions”.

In other news, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has set a November release date for the shooter’s level-editor Forge Mode, however it’s also been confirmed that plans to implement split-screen co-op have been abandoned.