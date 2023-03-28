‘MultiVersus’ is shutting down until 2024, sparking backlash from fans

Player First Games has announced that its 2022 fighting game MultiVersus is shutting down until 2024, claiming the game’s open beta has come to an end.

The news was announced by Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh, who spoke to fans through the below video.

In the video, Huynh shared that MultiVersus had remained in open beta since it launched in July 2022. However, that’s coming to end on June 25, 2023, as Huynh outlined plans to take the game offline until 2024.

“Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for us and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus,” said Huynh. “As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements.”

“To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023,” announced Huynh. “As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.”

Hunyh explained that “all online modes and features” will be unavailable until MultiVersus‘ relaunch. Meanwhile, a FAQ on MultiVersus‘ website has confirmed that players will not be offered refunds for their in-game purchases, which will instead carry over to MultiVersus‘ launch next year.

The announcement from Player First Games has been met with anger from fans. Some have pointed out that players who purchased in-game cosmetics or Founder’s Pack editions – which ranged from £32.99 to £79.99 in price – will have their purchase taken away from them until 2024.

Feels weird when ppl actively spent money on the game 💀 — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) March 27, 2023

Same. I bought the $100 founders pack too. Didn't realize I was paying for temporary beta access. — VADO (@vadorant) March 27, 2023

Due to this, players have called for fans to request refunds via their platform’s publisher.

Others have claimed that Player First Games lacked transparency, and sold microtransactions without being clear about its intention to take MultiVersus offline. Meanwhile, some players were just surprised that MultiVersus was still in beta.

AINT NO WAY THIS GAME WAS IN BETA LOL — Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) March 27, 2023

Back in 2022, Huynh said the game’s open beta would “hopefully be permanent” unless the studio found “some really awful bugs”.

Despite still being in beta, MultiVersus won Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2022.