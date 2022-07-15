‘MultiVersus’ open beta is coming this month

Player First Games’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus will enter open beta on July 26.

The open beta will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Additionally, the beta will have full cross-platform functionality including cross-progression, meaning your progress will save even if you play on two different platforms. The beta is completely free to enter and play though there will be optional in-game purchases available.

There will also be an early access portion of the MultiVersus beta starting on July 19. Those who played the game during its closed alpha will have automatic access to the early access beta. The only other way to access MultiVersus a week early is through the Twitch Drop system. If a MultiVersus stream links viewer their WB Games account to their Twitch account then there is a chance they will randomly be “dropped” access to the early access beta.

The open beta starting date was confirmed through a new trailer from WB Games. This new trailer features in-game footage of the diverse roster fighting it out. It also shows different variants of the game’s characters, such as Jake from Adventure Time with a different palette. During the beta, MultiVersus will feature several game modes, eight different maps, and a practice map – along with in-game emotes for each character.

Player First Games has stated on the FAQ section of the MultiVersus website that the open beta has no planned end date, but the game will continue to be “updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the months ahead.”

