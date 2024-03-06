‘MultiVersus’ teases a revival after 8 months of silence

It seems that Player First Games’ fighting title MultiVersus is gearing up for a relaunch, after it was taken offline last year.

MultiVersus originally launched in 2022 but shut down last June. Now after eight months of radio silence, MultiVersus’ social media accounts are hinting at a return.

“*taps mic* testing, testing, 1, 2, 3,” they wrote yesterday (March 5).

MultiVersus features a number of beloved Warner Bros. characters brawling. It racked up over 10million players when it first launched via open beta in 2022 and became the highest grossest game of July. However, by March 2023, Player First Games founder Tony Huynh confirmed it would be shutting down until 2024.

“Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for us and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus,” he said at the time. “As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements.”

“To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta. As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.”

However, a number of players felt betrayed after spending money on characters, skins and multi-season battle passes, without the offer of a refund. Back in 2022, Huynh said the game’s open beta would “hopefully be permanent” unless the studio found “some really awful bugs”.

In other news, Warner Bros. has said it plans to pivot away from “volatile” AAA games to focus on live service and mobile titles following the underwhelming response to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.