‘MultiVersus’ voice lines point to return of Mark Hamill’s Joker

Mark Hamill could be set to reprise his role as the Joker for Warner Bros.’ fighting game, MultiVersus, as a new datamine has uncovered voice lines that seem to be recorded by him.

Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, is also one of the most recognisable voices of the Joker in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series. His only game credit as the Joker is in the Arkhamverse games by Rocksteady Studios, but that could be set to change if a recent datamine turns out to be true.

A previous datamine in March revealed that the Joker could be arriving to MultiVersus, and the most recent one which was published this week by Twitter user LaisulMV sees the voice lines themselves uploaded to Twitter, which appears to feature Hamill’s voice acting. This Twitter user regularly shares potential leaks for the game including new characters and additional cosmetics.

The voice lines include mentions of losing matches, a countdown of time left in a match, character selection quotes and a mention of the red team, to name just a few. It’s possible that rather than being a playable character, Hamill’s Joker could also turn up as an announcer.

With Batman and Harley Quinn already playable characters in the game, the arrival of the Joker would be welcomed by fans, and this recent datamine would corroborate that. The Joker would also join DC roster characters Superman and Wonder Woman in the brawler.

MultiVersus has been subject to a multitude of datamining leaks in the past which ended up being correct additions to the game – including Beetlejuice, Lebron James and Gizmo.

In other gaming news, the teenager arrested in relation to the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leak appeared in court yesterday (September 27) and entered a not guilty plea.