Music industry hits ‘Roblox’ with a $200 million lawsuit

If you’re of a certain age and have kids, it’s almost certain you have seen or heard ‘Roblox’ being played in the background. For a long time it was the game that isn’t ‘Minecraft’ in many households, but it gained a massive following and became a huge success all on its own. That said, it is also a host to so much content that is dubious, copyright wise. It’s not uncommon to see games like ‘Pokémon’ replicated in ‘Roblox’, or to hear music that definitely hasn’t been cleared for use in the game by very popular artists. And it seems the music industry has noticed, and isn’t happy.