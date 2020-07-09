Nacon announces next-gen ports of ‘Warhammer: Chaosbane’

French publisher Nacon (formerly known as Bigben Interactive) has announced that its 2019 hack-and-slash game Warhammer: Chaosbane will be ported over to next-gen consoles.

The publisher announced the next-gen version of Warhammer: Chaosbane during its Nacon Connect event on Tuesday (July 7). The game will launch on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but a release window and potential upgrades to the game have yet to be released.

Check out Nacon’s teaser for the next-gen port below.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5™, stay tuned for more information. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/AZA3uN18VL — Nacon (@Nacon) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

Developed by Eko Software, Warhammer: Chaosbane is a dungeon crawler that was released in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game follows the player as the last hope for the Empire Of Man who has to fight the hordes of chaos.

During Nacon Connect, the publisher also released a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, which showcased the game’s inciting incident – a bloody shootout – and some of its different factions.

Nacon also released trailers for upcoming games such as turn-based roguelike Rogue Lords, action RPG Steelrising and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, part of the World Of Darkness universe.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is the latest current-gen game that will be ported over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Other titles include Fortnite, Call Of Duty: Warzone and Grand Theft Auto V, among others.

Advertisement

Players can also expect next-gen titles running on Epic Games’ upcoming Unreal Engine 5 to have “movie-quality assets”. According to the company’s chief technology officer Kim Liberi, players “can now create environments with full-quality cinematic assets and the engine does all the heavy lifting, resulting in some truly photorealistic results”.