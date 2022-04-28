Naoki Yoshida confirms a fix is on the way for ‘Final Fantasy 14”s housing lottery bug

Director and producer of Final Fantasy 14, Naoki Yoshida, has provided an update on the game’s ongoing housing lottery bug, confirming a fix is on the way.

Today (April 28), Square Enix released a brand new Final Fantasy 14 Lodestone blog post which once again addressed the ongoing housing lottery bug that has affected players’ chances of obtaining a home in the game.

In the post, Yoshida apologised again for the disruption this problem has caused for Final Fantasy 14 players and explained that the development team is in the process of resolving the issue.

Several updates have been completed since the previous Lodestone post, with Yoshida confirming that the team finished verifying their fixes on April 25 after testing various lottery conditions to ensure all issues have been addressed.

“Currently, we are proceeding to construct an internal server environment that simulates conditions on the public servers so as to test methods for restoring players’ lottery data,” Yoshida explained. “However, the creation of such conditions is subject to factors beyond our control, and we therefore expect this phase to take approximately eight business days.”

The director confirmed that the team is planning on conducting maintenance to Final Fantasy 14 on the public servers in order to restore lottery results data, which will take place on May 16. This is expected to take around eight to ten hours and should make purchases and relocations to plots won in the lottery possible.

“Until this maintenance can be performed, however, relocation and sales for all plots will be suspended. We regret the delay, but ask for your understanding as we work to resolve these issues with the necessary caution,” Yoshida added.

Patch 6.1, called Newfound Adventure, saw the introduction of the new Ishgardian residential district, the Empyreum, in Final Fantasy 14. The patch also added a new feature that would allow players to join a lottery system in order to obtain a house. However, on April 16, players reported multiple bugs surrounding the system.

In other news, Yoshida has revealed that the development team has completed the Main Scenario quests for Final Fantasy 14‘s current patch series and is looking ahead to 7.0.