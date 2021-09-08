‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ banning players for “teaming” and other forms of cheating

Just like many other online multiplayer games that get popular, Naraka: Bladepoint is having issues with cheaters, and developer 24 Entertainment is taking steps to address this.

In its first FAQ to the community (which aims to be a weekly occurrence to “to create a more open line of communication between” the developer and the player base), the developer announced that so far, over 1,300 players have received bans for “unfair play”, reiterating that it operates a “zero-tolerance policy” on the matter.

Naraka: Bladepoint already launched with an anti-cheat program, which should prevent most hacks. However, the bigger issue appears to be players who have been actively “teaming” in ranked games.

Advertisement

Teaming is an issue in other battle royale games, such as Fortnite, where players are teaming up with other players in a solo match to get an unfair advantage.

NARAKA FAQ – Sept. 8th

Over 1300 players have received bans to date. Players who have committed teaming offenses multiple times will face bans from official tournaments and even permanent account suspensions.

Read more:https://t.co/ZOgDouPw45#NARAKABLADEPOINT — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) September 8, 2021

Individuals who are caught teaming in Naraka: Bladepoint will now face 72-hour bans, while players who are found committing teaming offences multiple times will face bans from official tournaments and even permanent account suspensions.

Players are now also being incentivised with in-game rewards for “successfully reporting” hacking and teaming players. The rewards program can included chests and even a Legendary Spear Skin, the Righteous Polearm.

Players reporting suspicious activity will be required to upload video clips and images to the game’s website. “Our team will look at every piece of evidence submitted and continually validate your reports,” the developer said. “In order to help us do this, it’s vital that the video reports you submit are complete and long enough in order for us to make a correct and comprehensive judgment.”

Besides punishing cheaters, the FAQ also confirmed that new content for Naraka: Bladepoint is on the way, including a new game mode and new map, and a Vietnamese localisation that will be available on September 16, with more localisations to follow.

Advertisement

A new hero, who has “mastered the power of the ocean”, has also been teased to join the current roster next weekend, with a reveal trailer imminent.

Previously, Naraka: Bladepoint was confirmed for console release, and the team reiterated that it is “hard at work” on the PS5 version and controller optimisation, although a release window is yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, beta dates for Call Of Duty: Vanguard have been announced, with PlayStation players able to get early access this weekend.