‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ grapples into Steam’s Top 10 at launch

Melee-based battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint launched yesterday (August 12) and is already proving to be a hit on Steam.

Developed by Chinese studio 24 Entertainment with inspiration from Eastern and Buddhist culture, Naraka: Bladepoint had already been popular during a number of free betas this year.

Unlike most battle royale titles, which are usually free-to-play, it has been released as a premium game with the base version costing £17.99 / US$19.99 and as much as £45.99 / US$49.99 for the Ultimate Edition, although microtransactions are still a feature in the game.

Nonetheless, it appears players are willing to buy into the experience. According to SteamDB, Naraka: Bladepoint reached a peak of 70,731 concurrent players within the first 24 hours of launch, making it the tenth biggest game on Steam that day.

While it was later pushed out by Back 4 Blood, which also began its public open beta, it’s still the biggest selling new release on the platform, while Steam Charts shows that it’s currently getting more active players than popular titles like Splitgate and Rainbow Six: Siege.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale set on a single island map but with an emphasis on parkour and grapple traversal and melee-based combat (although ranged weapons are also available).

The developer has also announced that the game is coming to console soon, with a PS5 version confirmed with some early footage.

Elsewhere, it’s been confirmed that Spelunky and Spelunky 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop later this month, although the listing has so far only been confirmed in Australia.