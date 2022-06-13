‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ is getting a campaign and Xbox release

24 Entertainment‘s Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to Xbox consoles and Game Pass along with a new campaign.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase last night (June 12), it was announced that the Chinese battle royale game will be heading to Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass next week on June 23.

“Having carved out a name for itself on PC in 2021 and recently reached a 10million player milestone, the extremely popular action battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint is finally making its way to Xbox Series X|S and will be unleashed with Xbox Game Pass on June 23,” said Raylan Kwan, Bladepoint’s marketing manager, in a new Xbox blog post.

The end of the blog post also indicates that the game will also be coming to Xbox One later this year. A brand new trailer was also released to celebrate the announcement, as well as the news that Naraka: Bladepoint will also be getting a new campaign alongside its online battle royale.

The campaign will arrive “very soon” and will see players in teams of three take on new enemies and bosses in “exhilarating scenarios […] This is just the beginning of a new chapter for Naraka: Bladepoint, with new and exciting campaign chapters arriving in the future,” added Kwan.

Additionally, to coincide with the Xbox console launch of the game, players will also get to handle a new weapon called The Dual Blades. These weapons will deliver devastating attacks and striking blows to opponents, while also offering the ability to charge attacks for maximum effect.

Naraka: Bladepoint first launched on PC in August last year.

